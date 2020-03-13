MONROE, Ga. — As a precautionary response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Walton County Recreation Department will be suspending all organized recreational activities starting at 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, until Friday, March 27.
The county also will be closing and restricting access to community centers, including Criswell Park, Felker Park, Meridian Park and Nowell Gym during this time. (Meridian Park will remain open as scheduled for early voting only.)
The county issued this statement:
We will keep the public abreast of any changes in the schedule and update everyone as the situation changes.
Though there are no confirmed cases in Walton County at this time, our top priority is to keep our athletes, parents, and employees safe and limit the exposure to COVID-19. We will continue to evaluate the situation going forward and continue to take precautions as recommended by the Georgia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. We encourage everyone to practice preventative measures and visit the CDC website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html) for more information regarding COVID-19.