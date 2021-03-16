MONROE, Ga. — Walton County will its chances for severe weather increase going into Thursday.
The National Weather Service said widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected overnight into Wednesday morning.
More rounds of thunderstorms are expected Wednesday through Thursday across north and middle Georgia, with an elevated risk of severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes on both days.
With the risk for significant ⚠️ severe weather ⚠️ increasing from west to east late Wednesday into Thursday, NOW 🕔 is the time to review your safety plan and know the safest place you can go if warnings are issued for your area! #WeatherReady #gawx pic.twitter.com/6EPKIQrXna— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) March 16, 2021
The highest likelihood for severe weather comes early Thursday morning and into the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall could pose a threat for flooding in heavily saturated areas from previous rainfall that started early Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.