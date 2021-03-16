Forecast for Wednesday, March 17, 2021
National Weather Service

MONROE, Ga. — Walton County will its chances for severe weather increase going into Thursday.

The National Weather Service said widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected overnight into Wednesday morning.

More rounds of thunderstorms are expected Wednesday through Thursday across north and middle Georgia, with an elevated risk of severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes on both days.

The highest likelihood for severe weather comes early Thursday morning and into the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall could pose a threat for flooding in heavily saturated areas from previous rainfall that started early Tuesday.

