Rep. Jody Hice faces calls for his resignation, or removal, after his support of efforts to overturn the election.
Hice, R-Ga., voted to proceed with challenges to President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory even after an attack on the U.S. Capitol interrupted the joint session of Congress last week.
Earlier in the day, in a tweet he later deleted, Hice declared a “1776 moment.” In an interview Thursday, he said that referred to “people to stand up as legislators with the tools we have to stand up for freedom and fair elections.”
Hice has declared, without evidence, massive fraud denied President Donald Trump a second term. He and other conservatives in Congress visited the White House last month and later promised to protest the electoral votes of swing states including Georgia, which went for Biden by a narrow margin.
Hice said a rally was a “peaceful protest … hijacked by bad actors — some reportedly masquerading as Trump supporters.” (The Justice Department has said it’s seen no sign of Antifa involvement in the rally.)
Common Cause Georgia called for the immediate resignations of Hice and Reps. Rick Allen, Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, Andrew Clyde, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Barry Loudermilk after their votes to overturn the election results.
“In our democracy, voters decide who wins elections,” Aunna Dennis, executive director of Common Cause Georgia, said.
“These six members of Congress failed to follow the Constitution and their oath of office Wednesday by voting to overturn the will of the people. They have proved they cannot carry out the duties of their office in our democratic republic and must immediately resign.”
Dennis blamed Trump for “the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol” and for trying to convince Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for trying to reverse the election results in the state.
“Reps. Allen, Carter, Clyde, Greene, Hice and Loudermilk failed to accept the results of free and fair elections and each played a role in spreading disinformation,” Dennis said. “Instead of upholding the Constitution, and the will of the voters, they voted to subvert the government we elected them to serve.
“They must be removed from office immediately.”
Closer to home, the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Party Executive Committee issued a statement calling on Hice to resign or be removed.
“Through his words and actions, Hice has shown that his loyalty lies with Donald Trump, instead of the voters of his district,” the party’s executive committee said in a statement reported by radio station WGAU.
“Congressman Hice has violated his oath of office and should resign or be expelled from office.”
The party said Hice and Clyde, R-Ga., who owns an Athens gun shop, voted to nullify the votes of more than 35,000 Clarke County voters who backed Biden.
“It is paramount that our congressional representatives serve their constituents and no other individual or power,” the party said. “Congressman Hice has shown that he does not prioritize our democracy and he has, intentionally or not, jeopardized our nation with his actions.
“Jody Hice must resign, and if he does not, then his colleagues in Congress should expel him.”
Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker, who might be as far to the left as Hice is to the right, also called for Hice’s removal from office and told Flagpole she would form an exploratory committee to consider running for the seat herself.
In a statement, she accused Hice of “inciting and supporting insurrection” in violation of federal law.
“For months, Hice has led the efforts to invalidate the presidential votes of my constituents and people across Georgia,” Parker said. “He has hypocritically asserted that his own election to Congress was legitimate, while the elections of our Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were not, even though these votes were all cast on the same machines and counted through the same election infrastructure.
“Despite the fact that claims of voter fraud have been roundly rejected by the courts, Hice continues to fan the flames of fascism that, on Wednesday, engulfed the Capitol in smoke.”
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., planned to introduce a resolution Monday that would expel members “who tried to overturn the election and incited a white supremacist coup attempt that has left people dead.”
She claimed a violation of the 14th Amendment.
Hice’s press secretary did not return a call seeking comment. Members of the House were back in their respective districts this week, although may be headed back to Washington after Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against Trump.
