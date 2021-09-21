LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Police accident investigators are on the scene after a vehicle struck a man walking along Athens Highway.
It happened at the intersection of Skyland Drive, near Hill’s Ace Hardware.
Police said the vehicle was traveling westbound, toward Snellville, when the collision occurred Tuesday night.
One westbound lane had reopened shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Robbie Schwartz, a spokesman for the city, said the victim was a 72-year-old man who lives on Skyland Drive.
“He was reportedly in the roadway when he was struck,” Schwartz said.
