MONROE, Ga. — The coronavirus outbreak has reached a Walton County resident.
The state confirmed a positive diagnosis of a Walton resident at noon Tuesday. Walton had gone more than a week through daily, and later twice-daily, updates on COVID-19 tests before getting a positive diagnosis in a resident.
Information about the patient, including sex, age and location, were not available. However, the person was not a Piedmont Walton Hospital patient according to a representative of the Monroe facility.
“According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Walton County area,” communications specialist Sydney Walker said.
“While this case is not currently at Piedmont Walton Hospital, our facility is continuing to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health and has intensified its efforts to protect patients, visitors and staff and reduce the spread of COVID-19 since it first showed increased activity in the United States.”
A confirmed case had been reported earlier in a worker at the Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc. plant in Monroe, but that person lives in neighboring Gwinnett County.
Information about the patient, including sex, age and location, were not available.
In all, Georgia has 1,026 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a new strain of the coronavirus that has sparked a global pandemic.
Thirty-two people have died from the illness in Georgia, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
The state said 92% of cases involve patients 18 and older, and 36% of the cases are in patients 60 and older.
Some 20% of the 4,106 tests in commercial labs have yielded positive results, while a little less than 14% of tests at a state lab come back positive for COVID-19.
Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday issued an executive order requiring Georgians who are at risk of contracting the virus to stay home. He ordered bars and nightclubs closed and prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people.