MONROE — Playing its first game as a top-ranked team, Monroe Area proved it was deserving of the honor with a convincing 58-14 win over North Murray in the opening round of the Class AAA state high school playoffs Friday night at the Purple Pit.
The Hurricanes jumped out early, scoring on their first five possessions to put the game away by halftime. Senior quarterback Selatian Straughter led the way with two rushing touchdowns and one through the air. He set up another with an interception.
He added another on a 42-yard run to open the third quarter before his night ended. He finished with 108 yards on nine carries. He was equally efficient through the air, completing 12 of 15 passes for 145 yards.
The defense did its part as well, shutting down the Mountaineers’ explosive offense, which came in averaging 34 points a game. North Murray quarterback Seth Griffin, who led Class AAA in passing during the regular season, was held to just 117 yards.
The Mountaineers (7-4) only scored in the fourth quarter against Hurricanes’ reserves. Griffith completed a 45-yard scoring strike to Jaydn Rice, who led Class AAA in receiving, with three minutes left in the game.
On the Hurricanes’ ensuing possession, Monroe sophomore Semion Hodge was stripped of the ball and North Murray’s Tyler Morrison scooped up the loose ball and returned it 40 yards for a TD.
But the Hurricanes had already added 24 second-half points before the Mountaineers broke up the shutout. Sophomore kicker Ricky Valdivanos booted a 37-yard field. Added to his seven PATs, he scored 10 points.
The Hurricanes forced a three-and-out on the Mountaineers next possession and Monroe’s Jakyri Jones ripped the ball out of the punters hands and went 25 yards for the score.
Junior receiver Ja’tavious Byrd finished off the scoring when he recovered a fumble by freshman running back C.J. Wilburn in the endzone.
Junior receiver JB Flud had one of the biggest game of his career, opening and closing the first half with touchdowns.
His first was on a 5-yard run around right end, culminating a ffve-play, 50-yard drive. His second was on a 10-yard pass from Straughter with four minutes left in the second period.
Monroe’s second score finished off an ugly drive in which the Hurricanes were flagged four times, twice for holding, one of which nullified a 26-yard scoring toss.
Facing a first-and-35 from his own 44, Straughter dropped back to pass, was flushed out of the pocket, and bobbed and weaved through the Mountaineer defense for 38 yards and a first down.
He then called his number twice, the second a 5-yard push up the middle for a TD.
After forcing a three-and-out, it took just six plays for Monroe to drive 63 yards, sparked by a 40-yard connection from Straughter to Flud to set the Hurricanes up at the 2. From there, Straughter scored his second touchdown.
Playing safety, Straughter then intercepted North Murray’s Griffin, returning the ball to the 13. On the next play, senior fullback Bradyn Sorrow bulled up the middle for the score, his second of the year and first rushing.
The victory avenged a loss to the Mountaineers in 2019, which knocked the Hurricanes out of the playoffs in the first round.
Monroe (11-0), previously ranked No. 3 in the state, moved to the top of the poll for the first time in school history when Cedar Grove and Appling County both fell in the final regular-season games last week. Four more wins and they’ll bring home both the school’s and Walton County’s first Georgia High School Association state football championship.
The Hurricanes will host Peach County next Friday in round two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.