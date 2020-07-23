Clara Mitchell Clara Mitchell is a 2020 graduate of Walnut Grove High School who plans to attend the University of Georgia.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Two recent graduates of Walnut Grove High School won the 2020 Cpl. Jonathan Ayers Memorial Scholarship, presented by the American Legion Riders of Loganville Post 233.

This year’s essay competition asked students to write their thoughts on whether the U.S. should consider a period of mandatory military service following high school.

The winners were Clara Mitchell and Joshua Walker.

Walker will attend the University of Georgia this fall, studying international affairs, economics and foreign languages. He is also interested in law school and hopes to work for either the U.S. Department of State or the United Nations.

Mitchell was a 2020 honor graduate of Walnut Grove. She too will attend UGA in the fall with plans to pursue a degree in biology with emphasis in marine biology.

In her spare time, she enjoys reading, drawing, hiking, swimming, kayaking and spending time with friends.

The scholarship pays tribute to Army Cpl. Jonathan R. Ayers of Snellville, who at age 24 died as part of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan in 2008.