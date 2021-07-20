As COVID-19 cases rise again, Gov. Brian Kemp took to social media Monday to urge Georgians to get vaccines.
“The patients that we’re seeing in the hospitals are predominately people that are not vaccinated,” Kemp said. “This is a great opportunity for you to talk to your medical professional, your local pharmacist, other people you trust about making a good health care decision for you.”
As COVID cases and hospitalizations increase across the country, I encourage all Georgians to consult with their healthcare provider and get vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/dvzF9ectiz— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 20, 2021
Walton County has seen 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Overall, 242 people in the county have died of the illness.
The delta variant has led to a spike in cases, mostly among people who have not gotten a vaccine.
For vaccine information in Walton County, call 770-207-4125 or 770-466-1789.
