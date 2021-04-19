MONROE, Ga. — Two pedestrians struck by a car Saturday night have been charged.
State troopers said the two, from Loganville, were under the influence when they crossed East Spring Street in downtown Monroe and were hit by a car at about 9:10 p.m.
Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said an 88-year-old woman from Monroe was driving a 1999 Buick LeSabre west on East Spring Street when she hit 28-year-old Christiaan Carmen and 25-year-old Kelly Carmen.
Both pedestrians were on the south shoulder of the road, trying to walk to North Lumpkin Street, and improperly crossed the street.
Barton said both Christiaan and Kelly Carmen were found to be under the influence. They were charged as pedestrians under the influence, failure of a pedestrian to yield when not in a crosswalk and for darting into traffic.
Both were transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital and Christiaan Carmen reportedly had surgery for his injuries.
(0) comments
