Javianne Oliver of Monroe has qualified to compete for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

Oliver, 26, finished second in the 100-meter event at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday night.

The second-place finish ensured she’ll get to compete for gold at the games, which begin July 23.

Oliver finished in 10.83 seconds, which was second to Sha’Carri Richardson, at 10.64 seconds, and 0.01 seconds ahead of third-place finisher Teahna Daniels.

Richardson and Oliver train together in Florida, according to Runner’s World.

“Our practices are really competitive,” Oliver said. “I know I’m training with the top.”

Oliver was an All-American sprinter and state champion at Monroe Area High School, where she graduated in 2013. After signing with the University of North Carolina, she transferred and in 2017 graduated from the University of Kentucky.

Another Monroe athlete competing for a chance at Tokyo failed to advance in the men’s 100-meter sprint. Demek Kemp finished 29th in the semifinal event at 10.4 seconds.