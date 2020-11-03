10:26 p.m. UPDATE: Elections officials in Walton County will end the night with more than 10,000 ballots left to count.
Jenni Phipps of the Board of Elections said in-person votes have been counted, but absentee-by-mail ballots will not be tallied Tuesday night. The count of the final 10,445 ballots will resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The ballots that have been counted show huge margins for Republican candidates in Walton County and the transportation sales tax narrowly losing.
10:15 p.m. UPDATE: Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, her top Democratic challenger, are leading the crowded field in a special election for a Senate seat.
Loeffler was Gov. Brian Kemp's appointment to fill out the last three years of Sen. Johnny Isakson's term.
In incomplete results, Loeffler led all candidates with 28.77% of the vote. She led Warnock by 8,832 votes out of more than 2.6 million counted.
A runoff would be Jan. 5.
In the regular Senate race, incumbent David Perdue had nearly 56% of the vote over Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, although many numbers from the heavily Democratic core of metro Atlanta.
9:32 p.m. UPDATE: Jenni Phipps of the Walton County Board of Elections said absentee-by-mail results may not be counted Tuesday night.
As of 9:20 p.m., 14 of 21 precincts were reporting their day-of numbers and early voting results were in, Phipps said. Walton County had 52% of its eligible active voters cast ballots before Election Day.
8:55 p.m. UPDATE: The first numbers have come in from Newton County but still show Randy McGinley with a lead to be the next district attorney in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit.
Tyler Gregory appears to have won the Monroe City Council special election, to fill out the seat previously held by the late Vice Mayor Wayne Adcock. With 100% of precincts reporting in unofficial returns, Gregory had 277 votes (71.58%) to former Councilman Spencer Lynn Seay's 110 votes (28.42%).
8:30 p.m. UPDATE: The first numbers to be tallied in Walton County show the area is living up to its reputation as a Republican stronghold
President Donald Trump was holding his 2016 levels with 78% of the vote in early returns. Sen. David Perdue was leading by a big margin in Walton, helping him to a lead over Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.
Incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, an Atlanta Republican, narrowly led the special Senate race that featured 20 challengers. She was about 1,000 votes ahead of the top Democratic contender, the Rev. Raphael Warnock of Atlanta, with U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., in third.
MONROE, Ga. — Polls have closed in Walton County and most parts of Georgia as the count begins on one of the most anticipated elections in decades.
Voter turnout was 52% in Walton County even before Election Day, and lines were reported to be moving smoothly in the area.
On the ballot: the races for president, U.S. Senate — both the regular and special election — plus Congress and in Walton County, district attorney.
We'll be updating this page throughout the night with numbers as they come in, and adding stories on key races at WaltonTribune.com and facebook.com/waltontribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.