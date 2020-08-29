Fewer than 2,000 Georgians were in hospitals Saturday fighting COVID-19, the lowest mark in nearly two months.
As of 2:50 p.m. Saturday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 1,978 people hospitalized. That number is 103 fewer than were in hospitals on Friday.
In a tweet, Gov. Brian Kemp said July 6 was the last time the state had fewer than 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations. He said there’s been a 38% drop in the daily hospitalization rate since the peak in late July.
The governor’s office is asking Georgians to commit to “Four Things for Fall” to keep up the fight against COVID-19: Wear a mask, practice social distancing, keep up handwashing habits and follow the advice of public health officials.
If we hunker down, work together, and commit to doing Four Things for Fall, we can continue on the right path and protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians. Mask up, watch your distance, wash your hands, and follow public health guidance! pic.twitter.com/eYQsFEvnHb— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 27, 2020
The daily growth rate in new cases has consistently been less than 1% for the past two weeks.
As of Saturday afternoon, Walton County had 1,448 cumulative cases since the pandemic arrived in March. There had been 47 deaths and 149 hospitalizations.
Some 13% of the cases have been added in the past two weeks.
In all, 5,576 Georgia residents have died from COVID-19.
The state has not made recovery rates available.
