MONROE, Ga. — Voters began making their way to the polls Monday morning even before they opened at 8:30.
It was the first day of in-person early voting before the June 9 primary.
Early voting is taking place at two locations this election cycle in Walton County: the Nowell Recreation Center, 201 W. Spring St., Monroe, and Meridian Park, 101 Generation Blvd., Loganville.
The Monroe site moved from the Walton County Government Building to make it easier to comply with social distancing guidelines in the wake of COVID-19.
Although the race for president tops the slate, local races are the most competitive in the primary and nonpartisan ballots.
There’s a three-way race for a seat as a Superior Court judge in the Alcovy Circuit (Newton and Walton counties) featuring Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Foster, Cheveda McCamy and Robert H. “Bob” Stansfield. The winner will succeed Judge Eugene M. Benton, who is retiring at the end of the year.
For Congress in Georgia’s 10th District, Democrats choose between Andrew Ferguson and their 2018 nominee, Tabitha Johnson-Green. The winner faces Republican incumbent Jody Hice of Greensboro, who is unopposed in the GOP primary.
Local Republicans have a choice for district attorney in the Alcovy Circuit between Chief Assistant District Attorney Randy McGinley and incumbent Layla H. Zon.
Zon, however, is a finalist for an open Superior Court seat and has been interviewed by Gov. Brian Kemp.
The GOP nominee will face Destiny Bryant, a Newton County prosecutor, in the fall.
Only one Walton County constitutional office is contested, the office of sheriff. Incumbent Joe Chapman is seeking a fifth term against Mike Sledge in the Republican primary. No Democrat is running for the office.
There’s a three-man race for coroner, pitting incumbent Joseph H. “Joe” Page against challengers Stephen Fore and Gregory Rich. No Democrats are running.
Two seats on the Board of Commissioners are contested.
In District 3, Wesley Jackson is challenging incumbent Timmy Shelnutt. And in District 6, Kirklyn L. Dixon seeks reelection against challenger James M. “Jim” Robertson.
The winner between Dixon and Robertson still must face Democrat Lidia Garrett in November, while there is no Democratic challenger awaiting the District 3 nominee in the fall.
One race for county school board is contested, in District 7 between challenger Kristy L. Balter and incumbent David Breedlove.