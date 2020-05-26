MONROE, Ga. — Any Walton County resident who wants to be tested for COVID-19 may get a test next week.
The Northeast Health District and Walton County Health Department will conduct free testing Monday through June 5 at the Walton County Government Building, 303 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe.
Residents may sign up for a time by calling the district’s testing hotline at 706-340-0996 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, or from 8 a.m. or 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The test will determine if a patient has an active coronavirus infection, whether he or she is symptomatic or not.
Walton County was up to 11 deaths from COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. There were 224 cumulative cases, including those of residents who have recovered or died from the illness.