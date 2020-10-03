Well-wishes poured in Friday in the hours after President Donald Trump said he and the first lady had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The illness caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak swept into the White House with just over a month before the election. Hope Hicks, a close aide to the president, was reported Thursday night to have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Soon after, Trump said he and his wife, Melania, would quarantine as they awaited test results. Shortly before 1 a.m., Trump confirmed they both had tested positive for the illness.
Trump was flown Friday afternoon to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for what is expected to be a stay of a few days.
October 2, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence — who made a campaign appearance at the Faith and Freedom Coalition meeting in Cobb County on Wednesday — and his wife, Karen, tested negative.
White House physician Dr. Sean P. Conley, a U.S. Navy commander, promised a “vigilant watch” over the Trumps by the White House medical team.
“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” Conley wrote.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, said Friday they tested negative for COVID-19.
“Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern,” Biden tweeted. “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”
This cannot be a partisan moment.It must be an American moment.We have to come together as a nation.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020
Friday morning, Biden said he and his wife “will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”
Biden and Trump appeared together on the debate stage in Cleveland on Tuesday night, although they remained several feet apart and didn’t shake hands.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he, first lady Marty Kemp and their daughters “wish President Trump and the First Lady a quick recovery.”
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who had COVID-19 during the summer, offered thoughts and prayers for the Trump family.
“A COVID-19 diagnosis is unsettling, and even more so when a loved one also tests positive,” she wrote on Twitter.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., blamed China, where the coronavirus outbreak originated. She previously introduced a bill to offer incentives for companies to relocate jobs to the U.S., and Friday tweeted, “WE MUST HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE.”
Walton County’s congressman, Rep. Jody Hice, said he and his wife, Dee Dee, were praying for the Trumps.
My wife Dee Dee and I are praying for @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS this morning after we heard the news that they tested positive for #COVID19.We wish them — and all Americans suffering now — a speedy recovery.May God bless America and all who love her.🇺🇲🙏🇺🇲🙏🇺🇲🙏— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) October 2, 2020
“We wish them — and all Americans suffering now — a speedy recovery,” he tweeted. “May God bless America and all who love her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.