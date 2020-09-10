The United Way of Walton County supports nine agencies in the community that give back to locals in various ways, from the youth outreach of the Boy Scouts of America to the support for adults with disabilities at Unlimited Services.
All of them, however, do their work for Walton, and that’s what the United Way is emphasizing for its annual fundraising campaign this fall, “For Walton.”
That theme emphasizes the local impact of the United Way, in which all money raised stays within the local community for groups like Faith In Serving Humanity and Shepherd’s Staff.
“Our agencies touch one out of every three people in the community,” Jeff Collins, outgoing board president for United Way, said.
New 2020-21 campaign chair Susan Enfinger said she hopes everyone will contribute to this year’s campaign, which is looking to raise more than $280,000, to give back to their community and those within it.
“I would like to make the world a better place and make a difference,” Enfinger said. “I want to empower families and the community. We have an opportunity to connect people with the right agencies.”
Nearly a dozen businesses have already committed to raising $230,000 of the overall goal, many of them with 100% employee contributions, all of which goes, as Enfinger echoed the campaign theme, “For Walton.”
“This takes all of us working together,” Enfinger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.