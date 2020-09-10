The United Way of Walton County honored Pacesetters and its companies with 100% participation during the annual kickoff Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 9, 2020, in Monroe, Ga. From left are Superintendent Nathan Franklin of the Walton County School District; campaign chair Susan Enfinger, the principal of Youth Elementary School; Superintendent Robbie Hooker of Social Circle City Schools; Javier Montalvo of Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas; David Clemons, editor and publisher of The Walton Tribune; Patti Souther of Patti Souther State Farm; Ammie Elliott of Truist; Human Resources Director Karen Fraser of the Walton County Government; Carey Smith, manager of Publix in Loganville; and Stuart Smith of Synovus. Pacesetters not represented in the photo are Walmart Distribution Center, Social Circle Ace Home Center, Liberty First Bank and Legacy State Bank.