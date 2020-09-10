Pacesetters

The United Way of Walton County honored Pacesetters and its companies with 100% participation during the annual kickoff Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 9, 2020, in Monroe, Ga. From left are Superintendent Nathan Franklin of the Walton County School District; campaign chair Susan Enfinger, the principal of Youth Elementary School; Superintendent Robbie Hooker of Social Circle City Schools; Javier Montalvo of Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas; David Clemons, editor and publisher of The Walton Tribune; Patti Souther of Patti Souther State Farm; Ammie Elliott of Truist; Human Resources Director Karen Fraser of the Walton County Government; Carey Smith, manager of Publix in Loganville; and Stuart Smith of Synovus. Pacesetters not represented in the photo are Walmart Distribution Center, Social Circle Ace Home Center, Liberty First Bank and Legacy State Bank.

 Stephen Milligan | The Tribune

The United Way of Walton County supports nine agencies in the community that give back to locals in various ways, from the youth outreach of the Boy Scouts of America to the support for adults with disabilities at Unlimited Services.

All of them, however, do their work for Walton, and that’s what the United Way is emphasizing for its annual fundraising campaign this fall, “For Walton.”

That theme emphasizes the local impact of the United Way, in which all money raised stays within the local community for groups like Faith In Serving Humanity and Shepherd’s Staff.

“Our agencies touch one out of every three people in the community,” Jeff Collins, outgoing board president for United Way, said.

New 2020-21 campaign chair Susan Enfinger said she hopes everyone will contribute to this year’s campaign, which is looking to raise more than $280,000, to give back to their community and those within it.

“I would like to make the world a better place and make a difference,” Enfinger said. “I want to empower families and the community. We have an opportunity to connect people with the right agencies.”

Nearly a dozen businesses have already committed to raising $230,000 of the overall goal, many of them with 100% employee contributions, all of which goes, as Enfinger echoed the campaign theme, “For Walton.”

“This takes all of us working together,” Enfinger said.

Email: stephen.milligan@waltontribune.com

Tags

News Editor

Stephen Milligan is the news editor of The Walton Tribune. He lives in Monroe and is a graduate of the University of Georgia.

