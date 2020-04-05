MONROE, Ga. — A second Walton County resident has died from the coronavirus outbreak.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported the death of a 74-year-old man in its 7 p.m. report Sunday.
At noon, DPH reported the death of a 75-year-old man. It was unknown if either had underlying health conditions, as most victims of the COVID-19 outbreak in Georgia have.
Piedmont Walton Hospital has said it will not confirm the deaths of any patient from COVID-19 or any other reason.
As of 7 p.m. Sunday, Georgia had 6,742 confirmed cases of the illness, caused by a new strain of the coronavirus. Twenty-one of them are in Walton County.
DPH said 1,296 people have been hospitalized (19.22% of cases). There have been 219 deaths (3.25% of cases).
Gov. Brian Kemp has instituted a shelter-in-place order through April 13.