MONROE, Ga. — No one was hurt Friday afternoon in a crash involving two cars and a school bus.
No students were hurt but two minor injuries were reported to people in the the cars, Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong of the Monroe Fire Department said.
The students were moved onto another bus to continue their trip home.
The Georgia State Patrol responded.
