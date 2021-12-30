COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Superior Court has delayed its January court term due to the rising rates of COVID-19.
Judge Jeffrey L. Foster said Thursday the regular civil and special criminal trial session currently set to begin Jan. 10 at the Judge Horace J. Johnson Judicial Center in Covington has been postponed until the week beginning Feb. 14.
Foster said jurors summonsed for Jan. 10 need not appear and will receive a new notice for the Feb. 14 date.
