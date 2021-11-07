ATLANTA — Monroe Area reached the top of the state high school football rankings for the first time after capping off a perfect regular season.
The Purple Hurricanes are 10-0 heading into the Triple-A playoffs. Coach Kevin Reach’s team beat Hart County 35-21 Friday night to clinch the Region 8-AAA title and a No. 1 seed in the postseason, which begins this week.
Monroe Area plays host to North Murray (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Purple Pit.
It’s the fifth region title for Monroe Area, which previously won in 1969, 2012-13 and 2018.
Oconee County, whom Monroe Area knocked off in a thrilling Week 10 matchup in Watkinsville, was ranked second in the final Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll. The Warriors finish the regular season 9-1 and as the No. 2 seed from Region 8. They’ll play host to Adairsville on Friday.
Rounding out the top five are Pierce County (8-2), Thomson (9-0) and Cedar Grove (7-3).
Appling County (9-1) came in at No. 6, perennial power Sandy Creek (9-1) ranked seventh followed by Carver-Atlanta (7-2), Rockmart (9-1) and Cherokee Bluff (10-0).
Hart County fell out of the rankings following its loss to the Hurricanes. The Bulldogs travel to Ringgold.
Stephens County grabbed the No. 4 seed from Region 8 and will travel to ninth-ranked Rockmart, the Region 6 champion.
Here’s a look at the first-round schedule in Class AAA:
- Long County (5-5) at Southeast Bulloch (9-1)
- White County (4-6) at Cedar Grove (7-3)
- Adairsville (8-2) at Oconee County (9-1)
- Harlem (6-4) at Crisp County (7-3)
- Johnson-Savannah (5-4) at Appling County (9-1)
- Greater Atlanta Christian (4-6) at Cherokee Bluff (10-0)
- Hart County (7-3) at Ringgold (9-1)
- Jackson (5-5) at Thomson (9-1)
- Mary Persons (7-3) at Burke County (7-2)
- Stephens County (7-3) at Rockmart (8-1)
- North Hall (6-4) at Carver-Atlanta (7-2)
- Brantley County (3-7) at Liberty County (5-3)
- Morgan County (3-7) at Peach County (6-3)
- North Murray (7-3) at Monroe Area (10-0)
- Sandy Creek (9-1) at Dawson County (6-4)
- Windsor Forest (5-4) at Pierce County (8-2)
