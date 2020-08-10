LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The Loganville Planning and Development Committee will meet Monday afternoon at City Hall.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the city’s multifamily residential density districts, appointments to the Planning Commission and other updates.
The meeting is open to the public. It will begin at 5:30 p.m.
View this post on Instagram
PUBLIC NOTICE : The Loganville City Council's Planning Committee will have a meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10th, in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The purpose of the meeting will be discuss multi-family residential districts as well as an appointment to the Planning Commission.
Afterward, at 6:30 p.m., the City Council will have its August work session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.