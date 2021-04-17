MONROE, Ga. — A Monroe man was convicted on drug charges Thursday in the first jury trial in Walton County in more than a year.
A state of emergency in Georgia’s court system has meant a hold on jury trials. The first to reach a resolution since the pandemic began in March 2020 was that of 42-year-old Sedric Lenear Jennings.
In a trial before Chief Judge John M. Ott, a jury found Jennings guilty of the sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine with the intention to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark (for a firearm with the serial number removed), possession of marijuana, possession of drugs not in the original container and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Sentencing will take place at a later date.
Jail records show Monroe police arrested Jennings at a home in the 600 block of Birch Street on Dec. 19, 2018.
Deputy Chief District Attorney Jennifer Hendee, Investigator Eric Yarbrough and Assistant District Attorney Nicole Smith represented the Walton County district attorney’s office.
Bryan H. Frost of Covington was Jennings’ attorney.
Jennings previously did time in state prison after his convictions of possession of cocaine in Walton County in cases in 2004 and 2009. He was most recently released from the Phillips State Prison in January 2018.
