MONROE, Ga. — Three students from Walton County high schools received scholarships from the Leadership Walton Alumni Association.
Honored were Callie Bolemon of Loganville, Jasmin Elphic of Social Circle and Joshua Walker of Walnut Grove.
- Elphic plans to study public health at the University of Georgia, then study nursing at Augusta University. Her parents are Kasia and Andrew Elphic.
- Walker plans to student international affairs and economics at UGA. His parents are Ben and Diane Walker.
- Bolemon plans to attend UGA, but is undecided on her course of study. Her parents are Brad and Angie Bolemon.
They were chosen from among 14 seniors in the Youth Leadership program, which includes students from seven local schools. The three were chosen by a committee that reviewed the applications in a blind study. Committee members didn’t have access to the students’ names or schools.