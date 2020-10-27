COVINGTON, Ga. — A person found unresponsive at a Newton County home has died, and now police are asking for the public’s help.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home off Spring Road in western Newton County at about 1:20 a.m. Oct. 19. That’s in unincorporated Covington.
The call was for an unresponsive person, but when deputies arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound.
The person later died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Eric Almond of the Sheriff’s Office Major Felony Unit at 678-625-1453, or write him at 678-625-1453.
