A seventh death due to COVID-19 has been reported for Walton County.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported the death in its 1 p.m. status update Monday. The latest victim is a 93-year-old female whose health conditions were not known.
Of the seven deaths in Walton County all but two had underlying health conditions. It is unknown if the two other deaths had any underlying illnesses.
Seven deaths have been reported in long-term care facilities in Walton County, although it’s not been confirmed if those are the same cases as the seven deaths DPH is reporting for the county.
Three patients at Park Place Nursing and Rehab in Monroe and four more at The Pearl at Loganville have died from the illness in the past two months, according to numbers presented by the Georgia Department of Community Health on Friday night.
Walton County is now up to 152 total cases of COVID-19, with just 23 of those cases leading to hospitalization. Statewide, 33,927 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus outbreak since it began here in early March leading to 6,015 hospitalizations. There have been 1,441 deaths as of 1 p.m. Monday.
While the total number of cases in the state of Georgia has not gone down due to cases being cumulative, the daily average of confirmed cases has dropped significantly over the past two weeks. The state’s seven-day moving average has gone from 700 cases on April 27 to 326 as of Sunday. However, that moving average could rise due to pending test results.