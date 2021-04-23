Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners plan to begin single-lane closures on state Route 211 at Barrow Park Drive starting this weekend.
The shifts are part of the first of three phases of the construction of the West Winder Bypass project.
The highway will be realigned and a full-diamond interchange will be built. Phase one of the project is expected to be completed in June.
Single-lane closures and traffic shifts will begin Sunday, GDOT officials said.
