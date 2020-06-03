SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — An Athens man was charged with murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two people found on a roadway last month.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday it had charged 19-year-old Tommy Charles Webb Jr. with murder.

He’s accused in connection with the deaths of 27-year-old James Robert Evans and 32-year-old Jaymie Whitlock. They were found at about 6 a.m. May 15 on Thurman Baccus Road and later pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Webb, of 355 Epps Bridge Parkway, faces one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder and one count of party to commit the crime of murder.

“Determining the connections are part of the active investigation,” GBI public affairs director Nelly Miles said.

Webb has been held in the Clarke County Jail since his arrest May 21 by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violating his probation.

Both Whitlock and Evans were described as transients who had been staying in Walton County for several days before their deaths.

Miles had said the case appeared to be an “isolated incident.”