MONROE, Ga. — Opposition began to build after the county government voted to take the next step toward building a new jail.
The facility, which also would house the Sheriff’s Office and EMS, would be built on East Church Street in an area now zoned for residential use. Neighbors said they’ve felt blindsided.
But Chairman David Thompson of the Board of Commissioners said he’s making a tough decision that will serve Walton County well for years to come.
“There were all sorts of feasibility studies done nine or 10 years ago when they were looking at other locations and looking to do a new jail then, and this site was No. 1 in every one of them,” Thompson said Monday.
The first-term chairman was speaking by phone as he and Sheriff Joe Chapman drove to Baldwin, Georgia, to visit a prospective vendor for the multimillion-dollar project.
Board members voted 6-0 on July 6 to enter into a real estate purchase and donation agreement with East Church Street Investment Property, a limited liability corporation registered in Loganville.
The county would pay $500,000 for a little more than 21.3 acres, with the remaining value donated to the county by the LLC. The county has 120 days to inspect the property, and the agreement calls for closing by the end of the year.
Although the land has an address of 1125 E. Church St., it backs up to the Walton County Government Building at 303 S. Hammond Drive. That’s where the Superior and Magistrate courts are held, meaning defendants in the sheriff’s custody must be transported.
“I didn’t choose to put the courthouse out on Hammond Drive, and I’m having to deal with that,” Thompson said. “There’s a huge liability of transporting inmates on public roads. … That’s basically how we came back to this site.”
Liability or not, it doesn’t set well with people who live next to a location that’s been identified as the potential home of a new jail.
Kolby Hanson said he was disappointed the vote was taken without prior discussion. He wants to see the city government act to keep the jail out of a neighborhood.
“I think us as citizens need to hear more from him (Mayor John Howard) about how we can fight this and ways we can get the county commissioners to hear us,” Hanson said.
Hanson noted that Howard told The Walton Tribune for a story in the weekend edition that a jail is needed, but the resident said the mayor “hardly states anything about us hardworking people” who live near it.
Laura Gross, whose home is next door to the proposed jail site on East Church Street, referenced a past newspaper article where then-Chairman Kevin Little said a jail can cost as little or as much as a government wants to spend.
“Shame on you for not building this thing sooner,” she said.
Gross said she’s been told by government officials that personal squabbles kept the jail from getting built a decade ago.
“It was just ridiculous,” she said. “It was personal junk that kept them from doing what they should have done.
“You look at the whole thing and say, if I was a county commissioner I would have my head in the sand, embarrassed I was not doing my job.”
The county commissioner whose district includes the proposed Public Safety Complex site, Monroe Republican Kirklyn Dixon, said Monday he’s begun to hear from citizens who are upset about the vote last week.
“I’m starting to get a lot of complaints and calls as well,” he said.
But Dixon said he’s keeping an open mind.
“I definitely want to talk to those people and plan to return the phone calls and make sure we get their thoughts and viewpoints out in the open,” he said.
The next chance to do that publicly would be the Board of Commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 3.
Citizens who wish to address the board must get on the agenda no later than 5 p.m. on the day before the meeting. The form is available on the county’s website, at waltoncountyga.gov/322/board-of-commissioners.
