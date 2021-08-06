LOGANVILLE, Ga. — One man will be charged with assault and another covered by self-defense laws in a shooting on Atlanta Highway this week.
Loganville police responded late Monday morning to a shooting after a minor traffic accident near the intersection with Main Street.
The two men involved in the collision reportedly exchanged gunfire.
One of the men, a 69-year-old Walton County resident, was struck multiple times. That man, identified as Michael Terrance Norris, was taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett and reportedly was undergoing continued care Friday.
“The investigation has determined that Norris initiated the exchange of gunfire and he will be charged with one felony count of aggravated assault,” city spokesman Robbie Schwartz said.
The other involved driver, a 27-year-old Atlanta man, was found to be at fault in the crash. But, Schwartz said, a police investigation showed he appeared to be within the provisions of Georgia’s self-defense law.
“No charges are anticipated related to his actions,” Schwartz said.
“The Loganville Police Department would like to thank the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County district attorney’s office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their immediate and extensive assistance in this case,” Assistant Chief Dick Lowry said.
“We are also very grateful to the citizens who witnessed this incident and reached out to our detectives to provide eyewitness accounts of the events of that day.”
Schwartz said the investigation remains active.
