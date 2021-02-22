MONROE, Ga. — George Walton Academy was forced to forfeit six games from its 2020 football season and was fined $1,000 per violation due to self-reported violations of state rules.
The Monroe private school admitted to the Georgia High School Association, which sanctions interscholastic competitions in the state, that it had made “multiple violations” of the GHSA bylaws. That’s according to a letter the GWA board of trustees sent to parents and other stakeholders shared with The Tribune on Monday.
The forfeits would knock the Bulldogs’ 2020 record to 3-9, as opposed to the 9-3 mark that saw George Walton advance to the quarterfinals of the Class A (Private) playoffs.
After The Tribune reported head coach Shane Davis’ suspension in the weeks after the season ended, the board sent a letter Jan. 28 that it had become aware of “improper payments to a student-athlete,” though the board did not identify the sport.
The school announced Davis’ resignation two days later.
With the forfeits, Davis compiled a 9-14 record in his two seasons leading the GWA program. The Bulldogs made the playoffs both seasons.
George Walton Academy announced the hiring of a new head coach, Logan Beer, last week. Beer previously served as the offensive coordinator at Mount Paran Christian in Kennesaw.
