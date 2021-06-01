MONROE, Ga. — Walton County’s chairman said he thinks property tax rates can be rolled back in a $60.6 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
And county employees will get a pay raise.
The Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. The budget actually is a decrease from the $61.9 million brought in by the county in the current fiscal year, which still has a month remaining.
Chairman David Thompson, in his first budget cycle since taking office Jan. 1, noted the conservative plan allows for the county to take in the same amount of money it did the year before.
A homeowner with a homestead exemption pays taxes on 40% of the assessed value of the property. In 2020, that rate was 10.677 mills, meaning a tax bill of $640.02.
“That’s been my goal is to operate our government and utilize the growth in the county instead of raising property taxes,” Thompson said.
Even a held rate likely would result in a tax increase for most property owners, as assessed values rise.
Although the budget had gotten a public hearing, the pay raise had not. In fact, Thompson previously has said he opposed any kind of across-the-board pay hike.
Instead, he’s favored merit raises and said he still wants to implement such a system in the county but thinks that could take nine months to a year.
In a time when businesses all over are looking for workers, that could put the county at a disadvantage.
“I’ve run an analysis, and I would like to make a recommendation in the form of a motion to award our county employees an across-the-board pay raise of three pay steps, which equates to a 3.75% pay increase,” Thompson said.
It passed unanimously.
Thompson said he doesn’t expect it to mean higher taxes for citizens.
“I can do this without raising the millage rate this year or next year, and I think it’s well-deserved,” he said, “and if we don’t do this, I’m going to start losing employees to the private sector.”
The raise will take effect with the pay period starting July 5 and includes temporary workers.
“I want to commend you for looking into this and appreciating our employees,” Commissioner Jeremy Adams said.
Thompson said he just thinks it’s necessary.
“In a matter of six to eight weeks, the whole economy flipped and now we’re in a hiring shortage out there,” he said. “Sitting on the Development Authority, there are people looking for workers, and we don’t need to be the ones looking for workers.
“We need to maintain the ones we have.”
