MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County School District will be closed for up to two weeks starting Monday.
The county district joined its neighbors in Social Circle in announcing closings related to the fast-spreading outbreak of the coronavirus.
The district issued this statement:
Following Governor Brian Kemp’s recommendation that schools should consider closing for two weeks to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Walton County School District, along with several neighboring counties, has decided to close for up to two weeks beginning Monday, March 16. The district will continue to closely monitor and assess the situation to determine when schools should reopen. During this closing, there will be no extracurricular activities, sports, school events, field trips, etc.
During this time, schools and buses will be cleaned and sanitized with coronavirus-approved cleaners. Our team has developed a plan that will allow students to utilize home based learning through Schoology and other resources depending on grade level and class. Additional information regarding digital and distance learning will be provided within the next few days. Information about COVID-19 and the district’s plans will continue to be posted at https://www.walton.k12.ga.us/COVID-19.aspx.
We appreciate our community for their continued support and cooperation as we navigate this unprecedented situation. We understand that this may pose an inconvenience, but feel this decision is in the best interest of our students, teachers and community at this time.