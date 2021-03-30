Obituary

Corey Kentrell Wheeler, 31, a native of New Orleans, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

He was born Aug. 14, 1987, to Mary Wheeler and Charles Arbuthnot Jr.

Services began at noon CDT Saturday, Aug. 16, 2019, at New Hill Zion Baptist Church in Woodville, Mississippi, with the Rev. Tyser Wayne Brown officiating. Burial followed at the Arbuthnot Cemetery in Locust Hill, Mississippi.

Survivors include his son, Corey Conley of East Point; daughter, Taylor Wheeler of Covington; mothers, Mary Wheeler of Gretna, Louisiana, and Irma Arbuthnot of Cedartown; father, Charles Arbuthnot Jr. of Cedartown; sisters, Shametra (Roland) Wheeler-Caldwell of The Colony, Texas, TeShanda Wheeler of Atlanta and Symba Arbuthnot of Kennesaw; brothers, Charles "Tre" (Kenzie) Arbuthnot III of Lawton, Oklahoma, Terrence Wheeler of Columbia, South Carolina, and Micah Arbuthnot of Cedartown; grandmothers, Annie Tolliver of Gretna and Carolyn Cage of Woodville; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; cousins and other relatives.

D. Rollins Funeral Home of Woodville was in charge of the arrangements.