MONROE, Ga. — The mother of a man killed by a drunken driver wants to see state law changed to ensure convictions like the one in his case remain on a criminal record.
Corey Kentrell Wheeler of Conyers died at the scene of a Feb. 9, 2019, crash on state Route 138 just outside Monroe.
He was 31.
At the time, state troopers said Lindsey Kate Riner of Bogart was driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander east toward Monroe. She crossed the centerline and her SUV struck Wheeler’s 1994 Ford truck.
Riner was injured in the crash and taken to an Athens hospital and arrested in June 2019 on charges of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. She posted bond but was back in Walton County Superior Court earlier this year.
She pleaded guilty on Feb. 24 as a first offender to first-degree vehicular homicide with the DUI charge merged into it.
Chief Judge John M. Ott sentenced Riner to 15 years’ probation with seven years to be served in prison.
She also must pay a $2,000 fine and take a risk reduction course.
Riner remained in the Walton County Jail on Monday awaiting transfer to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Wheeler’s mother, Mary, said she mourns the loss of a son, a brother and the father to Corey Jr. and Taylor.
Corey Wheeler played high school football in Cedartown and worked with his father in construction.
He was buried in a cemetery in Locust Hill, Mississippi.
Mary Wheeler, who lives in Gretna, Louisiana, is determined her son’s legacy will live on through stronger laws pertaining to deaths by vehicle.
A person sentenced as a first offender in Georgia may in certain cases have the record sealed.
Mary Wheeler isn’t pulling punches about her feelings in the case.
“It’s embedded in my mind, Corey lying in his truck, dead, broken up, bleeding all over the place,” she wrote in her impact statement to the court.
To Riner, she blamed “ignorance” for the decision that took Corey’s life.
David Boyle, Riner’s Monroe-based attorney, said Riner regrets her actions on the day of Wheeler’s death.
He issued this statement to The Tribune:
“Ms. Riner was very remorseful about the accident and was horrified that her actions caused the death of another. She immediately sought to take responsibility and we contacted the DA (district attorney) in 2019 about a entering guilty plea. The DA informed me they had not completed their investigation, which later revealed the deceased had a blood alcohol content of .05, and Ms Riner was unable to enter a guilty plea at that time.
“Nevertheless, Ms. Riner was always focused on accepting responsibility and entered a guilty plea on the first scheduled court date in the case, which is rare when facing certain prison time. Judge Ott sentenced her to 15 years with the first 7 years in prison and the remainder on probation. The prison sentence was longer than many other persons sentenced for the same crime for a first offense. Vehicular homicide cases are very tragic, as there was never any intention to commit a criminal act, but a life was lost and the consequences are severe.”
The impairment threshold for a blood alcohol level in Georgia is 0.08.
