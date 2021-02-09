MONROE, Ga. — A DeKalb County man surrendered last month on charges of homicide by vehicle in a crash that killed a Loganville man.
Ramin Abdulsabour of Tucker was arrested on the afternoon of Jan. 19 in the lobby of the Walton County Jail. He is charged with vehicular homicide and three misdemeanors: driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving.
Abdulsabour was driving on Labor Day, Sept. 7, 2020, when he allegedly failed to maintain control of a 2000 Lexus LS400 on North Sharon Church Road and left the roadway to the right, hitting a culvert.
The car then went airborne, hitting a mailbox, then overturned and rolled until it hit a tree.
Mohammad Anwary, 26, of Arbor Drive in Loganville, was a passenger. He was partially ejected despite wearing a seat belt and pronounced dead at the scene, which was just north of Johnson Road.
Abdulsabour was taken to a Gwinnett County hospital with possible injuries, state troopers said at the time.
