MADISON, Ga. — A Forsyth man was arrested after a crash last weekend in Morgan County.
Walton County sheriff’s deputies chased a 2003 Lincoln Town Car on the morning of Feb. 6 but gave up their pursuit when it entered Morgan County on Prospect Road, which is the continuation of Pannell Road.
Minutes later, Morgan deputies followed the car, allegedly in a high-speed pursuit. The car crashed on Atlanta Highway near Brownwood Road, the Morgan County Citizen reported.
Grady Marshall Anderson, 33, was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude and several traffic violations after he was treated at an Athens hospital and released.
Deputies and troopers were still on the scene as Greene County deputies chased a suspect into Morgan County. That pursuit ended in a state trooper shooting a South Carolina man who allegedly showed a gun to a sheriff's deputy after the chase ended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.