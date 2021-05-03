Severe Weather

Walton County Fire Rescue trucks respond after reports of severe weather affecting residents along Ike Stone Road in the Gratis community of unincorporated Monroe, Ga., on Monday afternoon, May 3, 2021.

 Stephen Milligan | The Tribune

MONROE, Ga. — Walton and surrounding counties will be under a severe thunderstorm watch until Monday evening.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, issued the watch for 60 north and middle Georgia counties. The watch covers Atlanta, Athens, Columbus and Macon.

Much of north Georgia has dealt with severe weather throughout the day, with a severe thunderstorm striking the Gratis community early Monday afternoon.

Atlanta was under a tornado warning in the late morning, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the death of a man in Douglasville when a tree fell on his vehicle.

The severe thunderstorm watch replaces a tornado watch which was set to expire at 4 p.m.

