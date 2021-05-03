MONROE, Ga. — Walton and surrounding counties will be under a severe thunderstorm watch until Monday evening.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, issued the watch for 60 north and middle Georgia counties. The watch covers Atlanta, Athens, Columbus and Macon.
Much of north Georgia has dealt with severe weather throughout the day, with a severe thunderstorm striking the Gratis community early Monday afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Georgia until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/q40qh2bATQ— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) May 3, 2021
Atlanta was under a tornado warning in the late morning, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the death of a man in Douglasville when a tree fell on his vehicle.
The severe thunderstorm watch replaces a tornado watch which was set to expire at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.