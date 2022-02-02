The long-awaited day arrived as the new Publix supermarket opened Wednesday morning to the public.
Dozens were gathered in the brisk February morning to wait for the doors to open on the new grocery store, which has been eagerly anticipated since it was announced. Publix is the first store to open in the Monroe Pavilion shopping center between Highway 11 and Charlotte Rowell Boulevard.
One of the people waiting outside was Charlotte Estes, of Monroe, who arrived at 3 a.m. to make sure she would be the first person in line to enter the store when it opened at 7 a.m.
"I had to go all the way to Bethlehem just to get a chicken," Estes said. "Now I can come here instead."
When asked what she planned to get on her first trip to the Monroe Publix, Estes didn't hold back.
"Everything," she said. "I have a list."
Ever Vega, store manager for the Monroe Publix, said he and his staff were happy to open their doors at last.
"We're excited to be here," Vega said. "We know the community is happy to see us open at last."
Look for further coverage in the weekend edition of The Walton Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.