MONROE, Ga. — Visitors and patients at Piedmont Walton Hospital will be required to wear medical masks at any facility in the hospital system.
The policy, announced Friday, is designed to prevent the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19.
Patients and visitors will be required to wear surgical masks, KN95 or N95 masks.
“This policy change is based on recently updated guidelines from the CDC (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Dr. Robert Sinyard, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said in a statement.
“These updated recommendations put an emphasis on using the highest quality mask possible, and current data confirms that cloth masks are the least effective against respiratory illnesses. Fortunately, medical/surgical masks are plentiful, and if someone visiting any of our facilities needs a medical mask, we will happily provide one.”
The federal government has said it intends to make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans at no charge in the coming weeks.
The masks will come from a national stockpile and be distributed to pharmacies and community health centers.
N95s come in several shapes and carry a mark from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health to show they are authentic. Some look like domes, others a bit like duck bills. This flat-fold, three-panel type is popular in hospitals.
It is made of polypropylene fibers that are 1/50th the size of a human hair, blown together in a random web to create an obstacle course for particles.
Air flows in and out of the microscopic spaces between the fibers, allowing the wearer to breathe.
The fibers carry an electrostatic charge that attracts passing particles like a magnet. Large particles bump into the fibers and easily become trapped. The more particles are captured, the denser and more effective the fibers become.
The tiniest particles can move between fibers, but they are constantly jostled by air molecules. All that pinging around makes them likely to eventually hit a fiber and become trapped as well.
The most difficult particles to capture are small enough to slip between fibers but stout enough that they don’t bounce around a lot. Coronaviruses typically fit into this midsize category. However, the electrostatic charge is effective at grabbing particles of all sizes out of the air.
