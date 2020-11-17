MONROE, Ga. — On Stage, Monroe’s community theater, presents “WXMAS Monroe Classic Holiday Radio Show,” a stirring, fast-paced tribute to the golden age of radio drama, before socially distanced audiences in nine live performances from Dec. 4-20.
Under current safety procedures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for COVID-19, only 20 seats will be available at each performance to ensure the safety of actors, crew and patrons. Masks will be required for all patrons throughout the performance.
Tickets will cost $20 and go on sale Friday. They will only be available at Carmichael’s Drugs, 150 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Monroe. There will be no online sales.
The On Stage Playhouse is at 215 High School Ave. in Monroe. A digital recording of the show will be available for $10 beginning Dec. 20 via the website, www.onstagewalton.
org.
“This is our first live show since the COVID-19 pandemic began and we are taking every precaution to present this moving holiday show in an environment that will be safe to all,” said director Marc Hammes, who created the show with Amanda Rempe.
“On Stage’s first live Christmas radio show captures the feel and the sounds of old-time radio theater,” Hammes said.
“The cast of 17 actors, including many veterans of previous shows, will be playing multiple characters with ingenious and dramatic sound effects.
“This delightful take on your favorite holiday stories and songs will leave no one saying ‘Bah, Humbug!’”
“Most important, we want our On Stage Family to enjoy the show and to be safe!” Hammes said.
- Evening performances will begin at 8 p.m. Dec. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19.
- Matinee performances will begin at 2 p.m. Dec. 6, 13 and 20.
Changes to these performances may occur depending upon the CDC and state guidelines.
