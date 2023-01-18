In the last several years, Elizabeth Jones and her cadre of volunteers have made a big difference at the Zion Hill Cemetery.
The graveyard, host to a number of damaged and unidentified graves from its time serving as the burial ground for a black church in Monroe, was an overgrown jungle of weeds and roots when Jones started trying to reclaim the area, hidden between a variety of offices and clinics in a business park off Alcovy Street.
In the past few years, however, volunteers have cleared much of the overgrowth, restored damaged gravestones, erected white crosses over unmarked graves, put up signs identifying the cemetery and pointing out some of its history and more.
Yet Jones, out Monday morning with nearly a dozen volunteers to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a few hours of service at the cemetery, said it’s just the beginning of what she wants to accomplish at Zion Hill.
“This is an ongoing project,” Jones said. “It’s been going for several years and we have a lot more to do. But we’re going to get there.”
Monday morning’s work included placing more gravestones, pruning away greenery, digging away roots and generally making the cemetery more presentable.
The Friends of Zion Hill group gathers on occasional weekends to do such work, including every MLK Day. And recently, Jones created a non-profit to make it easier to apply for grants to help fund more work on the project.
And Jones continues to do what she can to identify those buried there and properly label their markers.
“We want to see more of these people recognized,” she said. “They deserve to be recognized.”
Eventually, Jones hopes to see the cemetery become another place where people can visit, take in some history and enjoy a moment of quiet reflection in the shade. Just off the downtown stretch, she sees Zion Hill as a perfect destination for getting away from the beaten path. It will take several more years, she figures, but she’s determined to keep at it as long as it takes.
“This matters to me,” Jones said. “It’s important to do this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.