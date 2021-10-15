MONROE, Ga. — Walton County could take a major step toward its new jail Tuesday when a longstanding board meets for the first time.
The Georgia General Assembly authorized the Walton Industrial Building Authority in the 1960s, but it hasn’t met in years. Chip Ferguson with the county’s law firm, Atkinson Ferguson, sent a public notice to The Tribune on Friday that the Industrial Building Authority would meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Historic Courthouse.
That would be two weeks since the Board of Commissioners voted to confirm two at-large appointments, retired Superior Court Judge Eugene M. Benton and George Walton Academy Head of School Gary Hobbs. They join three people who will serve by virtue of their office: Walton County Chamber of Commerce board Chairman Ned Bulter, Monroe Mayor John Howard and county Board of Commissioners Chairman David Thompson.
In an interview after the Oct. 5 Board of Commissioners meeting, Thompson said the Industrial Building Authority can sign off on the bonds needed for the Walton County Public Safety Complex. The project is expected to cost about $129 million, and the county likely will need to borrow about $100 million.
Commissioners voted Oct. 5 to engage Comprehensive Program Services of Atlanta to supervise planning and construction of the project, which will be built near the Government Building and Division of Family and Children Services building.
It’s been so long since the Industrial Building Authority met that the agenda includes election of officers and adoption of a seal, before considering a bond resolution for the jail complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.