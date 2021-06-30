MONROE, Ga. — Multiple injuries were reported in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Monroe, officials said.
Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said crews were on the scene of a “significant” two-vehicle crash at Pannell Road and its intersection with Richard Parsons Drive and East Vine Street, near the Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport.
Dykes said Pannell Road likely would be closed “for an extended period.”
There was no information immediately available on the vehicles or people involved.
Georgia State Patrol was handling the crash investigation.
