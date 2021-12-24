Monroe Area’s Selatian Straughter, left, is The Tribune’s 2021 Player of the Year while Hurricanes head coach Kevin Reach, right, is The Tribune’s 2021 Coach of the Year. Straughter was a true dual threat on the ground and through the air for Monroe Area, which led to him being named the Region 8-AAA Player of the Year. Reach led his team to a 11-1 record and a Region 8-AAA title.