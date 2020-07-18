Georgia congressman John Lewis was mourned across the aisle and around the nation.
Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement, died Friday.
“Congressman John Lewis was a Civil Rights hero, freedom fighter, devoted public servant, and beloved Georgian who changed our world in a profound way,” Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted Saturday.
Saddened to hear the news of civil rights hero John Lewis passing. Melania and I send our prayers to he and his family.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2020
I know of no man with more courage than John Lewis. He was a giant walking among us. When I saw him, I couldn’t help but think one thing: “I haven’t done enough.” May his life and legacy inspire every one of us to strive for justice, equality and what is right. pic.twitter.com/jtoCnmjexz— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 18, 2020
Flags were lowered to half-staff across the state. Mayors John Howard of Monroe and David Keener of Social Circle joined by ordering flags in Monroe at half-staff through the day of the funeral.
“No one embodied the word ‘courage’ better than John Lewis,” Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., said early Saturday morning.
“As a civil rights icon, John inspired millions of Americans to fight injustice and reject the status quo. Without a doubt, his wisdom and resolve made the world a better place.”
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., called Lewis’ death “a devastating loss, not just for Georgia, but the entire country.”
“Few people have the grit, tenacity or courage of John Lewis,” she said. “As a leader in the civil rights movement, he always pushed America to live up to its promise of freedom and equality. Our nation is better because of his leadership and courage.
“We know his legacy will never be forgotten.”
Walton County’s congressman, Rep. Jody Hice, tweeted that his colleague’s “long battle for civil rights for all Americans to live in freedom is both inspirational and admirable.”
.@RepJohnLewis's long battle for civil rights for all Americans to live in freedom is both inspirational and admirable. I am grateful he fought that battle for liberty with courage. Georgia has been blessed to have him.My wife Dee Dee and I have his family in our prayers.— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) July 18, 2020
Lewis represented the Atlanta-based 5th Congressional District since 1987, but became known well before that as a leader in the civil rights movement.
He was a native of Troy, Alabama, and attended segregated schools in the Wiregrass. Lewis participated in sit-in demonstrations at segregated lunch counters in Nashville, Tennessee, while a student at Fisk University in the early 1960s, and later participated in the Freedom Rides challenging segregated bus terminals.
From 1963-66, Lewis was the chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. He was a keynote speaker of the March on Washington in 1963, and in 1965 led the Selma-to-Montgomery march for voting rights.
On March 7, 1965, state troopers met the protesters at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge and massacred the civil rights marchers. Lewis sustained serious injuries, but the march eventually became a reality and helped lead to the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
“As a young man marching for equality in Selma, Alabama, John answered brutal violence with courageous hope,” former President George W. Bush said. “And throughout his career as a civil rights leader and public servant, he worked to make our country a more perfect union.”
President Barack Obama presented Lewis with the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in 2011.
“He loved this country so much that he risked his life and his blood so that it might live up to its promise,” Obama wrote. “And through the decades, he not only gave all of himself to the cause of freedom and justice, but inspired generations that followed to try to live up to his example.”
