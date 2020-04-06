ATLANTA — Up to 1,000 COVID-19 tests a day will be processed at a drive-thru testing site the state and CVS Health are partnering to open Monday on the Georgia Tech campus.
“Increased access to rapid testing remains one of our top priorities in order to identify more cases, get Georgians the care they need and prevent further infection in our communities,” Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday morning.
“This unique, public-private partnership will strengthen our testing capability as we continue to take the fight to COVID-19 in Georgia, and we are grateful for CVS Health’s support to stop the spread of the virus.”
Testing will take place at a parking deck at 352 Peachtree Place NW on the Georgia Tech campus, and officials will be able to accommodate multiple lanes of cars and one time.
Health care providers including nurse practitioners and physician assistants from MinuteClinic will be on site to oversee testing. The process takes about 30 minutes from specimen collection to delivery of results.
Patients must preregister to get a same-day appointment at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.
The drive-thru testing will only be done by appointment but will be open seven days a week.
“Our ability to help coordinate the availability of rapid COVID-19 testing for Georgia citizens will bolster the state’s efforts to manage the spread of the virus and provide people with on-the-spot test results,” Dr. Troyen A. Brennan, the executive vice president and chief medical officer of CVS Health, said.