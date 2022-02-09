A couple of readers recently have asked me about references in the paper to the e-edition.
One wanted to know why his paper was missing it, and another wondered if I’d misspelled “edition.”
Fair questions.
No, you won’t find the e-edition in the paper you get mailed to your home or buy at the store. The e-edition is an electronic replica of The Walton Tribune. You get the same pages we produce in print, but in a digital format. And, oftentimes, we’re able to produce more color pages and even bonus content.
For instance, today, you’ll find pages by visual journalist Charles Apple in the e-edition.
There’s no one who is a more hard-core, print-first newspaper guy than I am, but e-editions definitely have their place. For one, if you live out of town, you can still get the paper on time. Adverse weather conditions don’t affect delivery.
And there are archives dating back years. You can find that article you misplaced or see our commemoratives, such as the special pages we did on Georgia winning the national championship last month, or the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series in November.
I find myself reading the e-edition more and more, of The Tribune and other papers like the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Washington Post, on my iPad. The ink doesn’t get on my fingers and the text can be made as big or small as I want it.
Subscribers to The Tribune get full access to the e-edition. Give us a call at 770-267-8371 if you need help getting that set up. I think once you do, it will be a part of your news habit.
