Early Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, we said goodbye to a caring son, wonderful husband, proud dad and tender grandfather.
Larry Wayne Adcock of Monroe passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest at the age of 64. Wayne will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Regina, and sorely missed by his two children, Matthew (Brandy) and Michelle (Chris). The adoration for his three beautiful granddaughters was immeasurable. Emma, Lily and Emery will cherish the sweet memories they shared with their Poppy. He also leaves behind his mother, Audrey Adcock of Monroe; brother Gary Adcock (Lisa) of Conyers and several beloved nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Oliver Adcock.
Born at the old Walton County Hospital in 1955, Wayne was a lifelong Monroe resident and servant leader. He began grammar school at the Johnson Institute and was raised in the St. Stephens United Methodist Church family. After graduating from Monroe Area High School in 1973, he attended the University of Georgia in Athens. While a student at UGA pursuing a degree in accounting, Wayne worked for Arthur Bowick Funeral Home, where he would become a licensed funeral director.
He married his wife, Regina, in 1975 and they attended Mount Vernon Christian Church. After graduating from the University of Georgia J.M. Tull School of Accounting in 1977, Wayne began his professional career in accounting and finance, but would continue to serve his community as a part-time funeral director until his death, most recently with Tim Stewart Funeral Home. As a young professional, Wayne held leadership positions in the Monroe Lions Club. After starting a family, he and Regina joined First Baptist Church of Monroe, where Wayne was an active member for nearly 40 years and served as a deacon. In 1992, Wayne earned his Master of Business Administration from Brenau University. He loved coaching his children in youth basketball, baseball and softball.
Being a father was an enormous point of pride, never missing a single academic awards ceremony, band concert or his children’s high school and college sporting events. His professional accomplishments include a 22-year career with Kysor/Warren in Conyers where he ascended to the role of vice president, finance. He then spent nearly eight years as chief financial officer for Walton Press in Monroe. At the time of his death, he worked as controller for New World Graphics in Athens.
Wayne was especially proud of his service to the city of Monroe. He was elected to the Monroe City Council in November 1993 and served as a councilmember for more than 26 years. He was recent caregiver to his aging mother, always putting her well-being before his own. On Saturdays in the fall Wayne could be found in Section 332 of Sanford Stadium, listening to the sounds of Larry Munson and Scott Howard on his earphones while pulling for his beloved Georgia Bulldogs to “hunker down just one more time!”
Wayne is undoubtedly rejoicing in heaven and there is hope through Jesus Christ that we will see him again! Until that time, he will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him. His retold stories, fatherly advice and dawg calling have all been silenced. His legacy of goodwill, servant leadership and unselfishness will live on.
The Adcock family will receive friends and well-wishers in drive-by fashion. Decorate your vehicle in your favorite UGA or patriotic emblems and drive by Monroe City Hall at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 16.
Following this, a private graveside funeral service will be held, officiated by First Baptist Church of Monroe Senior Pastor Todd Ware. Funeral services directed by Tim Stewart Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, you’re invited to share in Wayne’s love for the community by donating in his memory to the Love Where You Live Fund, in care of First Baptist Church of Monroe. Donations may be made online at www.firstbaptistmonroe.com/give-online or by mail to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 351, Monroe, GA 30655-0351. Please include his name on the memo line.