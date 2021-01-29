Monroe private school George Walton Academy announced Thursday afternoon that it had launched an internal investigation regarding improper payments to a student-athlete.
The GWA Board of Trustees sent out the email to parents and supporters around 4 p.m. Thursday informing them of the investigation.
“We want to let you know that GWA has become aware of reports of improper payments to a student-athlete. GWA has launched an internal investigation into these allegations and has informed the Georgia High School Association,” the email said. “Any coaches and school personnel involved will be disciplined appropriately.”
School officials wouldn’t not comment on what sport the investigation related to or if the investigation was in any way connected with the recent reported suspension of head football coach Shane Davis.
