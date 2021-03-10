ATLANTA — As was the case with the entire U.S. House, Georgia’s congressional delegation voted along party lines Wednesday on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
The Democrat-controlled House passed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 by a vote of 220-211, with all but one Democrat supporting it and all of the Republicans voting “no.” Georgia’s six Democrats voted in favor of the legislation, and the eight Republicans opposed it.
The plan includes $1,400 economic stimulus checks for Americans earning up to $75,000 a year and couples earning up to $150,000 annually, an extension of $300-per-week in unemployment benefits, aid to state and local governments, funds to help schools reopen safely and an expanded federal child tax credit.
It also provides new funding for small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program and additional funding to administer COVID-19 vaccines and expand testing and contact tracing.
Help is here — and brighter days lie ahead. pic.twitter.com/HSp8rPBxty— President Biden (@POTUS) March 10, 2021
“This bill is about saving lives and livelihoods,” said Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee.
“After a year of grief and pain in America, a year that caused economic hardship for hardworking families across America … this bill helps us move past this year of pain and struggle,” added Rep. Lucy McBath, R-Roswell.
But Georgia’s congressional Republicans called the legislation a hugely expensive overreach by Democrats that goes far beyond what is needed to address the public health and economic impacts of the pandemic.
“You can’t call it a COVID-19 relief bill when 91% of the $1.9 trillion goes toward unrelated Democrat priorities,” said Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta.
“It's nothing but a liberal wish list parading as pandemic relief,” added Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point. “This package is wrong for America, and it's wrong for the state of Georgia.”
Democrats call it the "COVID stimulus" when 91% of their massive $1.9 trillion bill has nothing to do with COVID.If we really want to stimulate the economy, force the states still enforcing absurd lockdowns (ex. CA and NY) to open up – don't reward them with federal bailouts! pic.twitter.com/hWsO5diTSv— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) March 8, 2021
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston objected to a provision in the measure that prohibits state and local governments from using any of the relief funds to offset tax cuts. Legislation the state House of Representatives passed last week and sent to the Georgia Senate would reduce taxes by $140 million a year by raising the standard deduction for state income taxpayers.
“I am certain you do not want to be responsible for prohibiting our state from lowering the tax burden on our citizens,” Ralston wrote in a letter Wednesday to members of Georgia’s congressional delegation. “I trust that you will seek to remedy this flawed legislation before it reaches the president’s desk.”
Of the $350 billion the bill earmarks for state and local governments, $8.1 billion is headed to Georgia. Of that, $4.6 billion will go to the state, with the rest earmarked for local governments.
Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., who voted for the legislation when the Senate passed it last weekend, said the relief will go to those who need it most.
The #AmericanRescuePlan is coming to help Georgia families:$1,400 stimulus checksExpanded tax relief for families of over 1 million Georgia Children$562 million in rental assistance$8.1 billion in funding for state and local govts.$4.5 billion for public schools pic.twitter.com/eD5LkxJugG— Ossoff's Office (@SenOssoff) March 7, 2021
“Zero percent of the tax credits and stimulus checks go to the top 1%,” he said. “This is getting help directly to working class and middle class people.”
