The Cleveland Indians are changing their name. Georgia’s senators don’t want the Braves to follow suit.
Both teams have been targeted for their use of Native American iconography, especially after the Washington Redskins football team dropped their nickname earlier this year.
The death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis and a larger discussion over race led the Indians to act this week.
“Our role is to unite the community,” team owner Paul Dolan told MLB.com. “There is a credible number of people in this community who are upset by our name, are hurt by our name, and there is no reason for our franchise to bear a name that is divisive.”
Statement from the organization.https://t.co/IHa68yEQGA pic.twitter.com/gGS6xutSOy— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) December 14, 2020
While the former Redskins have played this season as the Washington Football Team, the Indians will keep their name for the 2021 season and unveil a new name for no sooner than 2022.
The team previously had stepped back from the use of the Chief Wahoo mascot.
The Braves have insisted they don’t want to change their name, but in 2013 bowed to criticism and scrapped a planned design for their batting practice cap that would have featured the old “screaming Indian” mascot.
And during the 2019 NL division series, the team ended the postseason tradition of providing foam tomahawks to fans after a player from St. Louis with Native American heritage complained.
While the Braves have said they will continue working with Native American groups including the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians on “culture, education and research,” the team has not made a statement since the Cleveland news broke.
But in a joint statement Monday evening, Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler said they would “adamantly oppose any effort” to change the name of the team.
“Not only are the Braves a Georgia institution — with a history spanning 54 years in Atlanta — they’re an American institution,” the Republican senators, who are both campaigning before a Jan. 5 runoff to keep their seats, said.
“The Braves’ name honors our nation’s Native American heritage, which should not be erased, and under no circumstances should one of the most celebrated teams in sports cave to the demands of the cancel culture and the radical left.”
The baseball team came to Atlanta in 1966, but the name dates to 1912 when the team was in Boston.
The team previously was known as the Red Stockings, Red Caps, Beaneaters, Doves and Rustlers, and was the Bees from 1936-40 before returning to the Braves in ’41.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.